(CNN) England captain Harry Kane has said he has discussed taking a unified stance on the human rights issues surrounding this year's men's World Cup in Qatar with Denmark's Christian Eriksen and France captain Hugo Lloris.

"Christian Eriksen got in touch with me a couple of weeks ago now," the 28-year-old told reporters during a press conference on Monday, Reuters reported

Kane, who is teammates with Lloris at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, said: "Obviously, there is Hugo Lloris, who I am in touch with a lot anyway. So the discussion was there to maybe do something as a collective.

"When we come to a decision of something we want to do, for sure, we will share it," he added, speaking ahead of his side's UEFA Nations League match against Hungary on Tuesday. "I think it will be important to do it collectively. I feel like it will be a bit more of a stance, a bit more power."

CNN has contacted Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), which is in charge of coordinating the tournament, for a response.

Hugo Lloris (far left), Harry Kane (center left) and Christian Eriksen (far right) during a training session when they were Tottenham teammates.

