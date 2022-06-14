(CNN)England captain Harry Kane has said he has discussed taking a unified stance on the human rights issues surrounding this year's men's World Cup in Qatar with Denmark's Christian Eriksen and France captain Hugo Lloris.
"Christian Eriksen got in touch with me a couple of weeks ago now," the 28-year-old told reporters during a press conference on Monday, Reuters reported.
Kane, who is teammates with Lloris at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, said: "Obviously, there is Hugo Lloris, who I am in touch with a lot anyway. So the discussion was there to maybe do something as a collective.
"When we come to a decision of something we want to do, for sure, we will share it," he added, speaking ahead of his side's UEFA Nations League match against Hungary on Tuesday. "I think it will be important to do it collectively. I feel like it will be a bit more of a stance, a bit more power."
CNN has contacted Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), which is in charge of coordinating the tournament, for a response.
Human rights issues
Much of the buildup to this year's tournament has focused on Qatar's treatment of migrant workers and the country's anti-homosexuality laws.
In May, Norway's FA President Lise Klaveness gave a stinging speech where she said the decision to give World Cup hosting rights to Qatar was "unacceptable," insisting that FIFA should do more to uphold its principles of human rights.
A month later, Amnesty International sent an open letter co-signed by other human rights organizations to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, asking football's international governing body to designate at least $440 million to reimburse migrant workers.
The letter followed a report published by Amnesty in April that said security guards who are migrant workers in Qatar -- including some with jobs on projects linked to the World Cup -- are being put through working conditions "which amount to forced labor."
In a statement, Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said it has been "committed to protecting the health, safety and security of any worker engaged on official FIFA World Cup projects."
However, the Amnesty report claimed the SC and FIFA fell short of conducting "adequate due diligence" before contracting private companies for the World Cup.
Australian footballer Josh Cavallo has also spoken out ahead of this year's World Cup.
Until Blackpool FC's Jake Daniels came out as gay in May, Cavallo was the only current, openly gay player in men's top flight football. He told English newspaper the Guardian last year that he would be "scared" to play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison.
Responding to Cavallo's fears, Nasser Al Khater, the chief executive of the tournament's organizing committee, told CNN Sport's Amanda Davies: "On the contrary, we welcome him here in the state of Qatar, we welcome him to come and see even prior to the World Cup ... Nobody feels threatened here, nobody feels unsafe."