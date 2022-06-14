Qatar World Cup field is set after Costa Rica claim last berth

(CNN) Costa Rica has earned the final spot in the field for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, defeating New Zealand 1-0 at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Monday.

Costa Rica is the 32nd team to qualify for the finals that take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. Los Ticos, ranked No. 31 in the world, join Spain, Germany and Japan in Group E.

Forward Joel Campbell scored the decisive goal in the third minute of the playoff match, meeting a cross from the left wing and bouncing a shot into the net.

New Zealand created a number of chances as they attempted to mount a comeback, but were unable to breach Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas' defenses.

The success means Costa Rica -- which plays in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, or Concacaf -- have qualified for six World Cup tournaments, and three consecutive editions.