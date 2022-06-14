Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended through at least July 2, Russian state news reports

(CNN) US basketball star Brittney Griner -- who has been held in Russia since February on accusations of drug smuggling -- will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, after a Russian court extended her detention, Russian state news agency TASS reported Tuesday.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February, when Russian authorities claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage and accused her of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and star of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury plays in Russia during that league's offseason.

CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.

Griner's case is being handled by the office of the US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, a State Department official confirmed to CNN last month . The office leads the government's diplomatic efforts to secure the release of Americans wrongfully detained abroad and played a major role in securing the release of US citizen Trevor Reed in a late April prisoner swap with Russia.

Teammates 'want her back home'

"We are on Day 116 since BG has been wrongfully detained," Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard said, adding, "She's our teammate, she's an American and we want her back home."

For star guard Diana Taurasi, the State Department's announcement that Griner's detention was wrongful signaled to the team that officials are taking the situation seriously, she said Monday.