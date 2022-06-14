Serena Williams handed wild card entry for Wimbledon return

London (CNN) Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams will make her much-anticipated return to the grass courts of SW19 when the tournament kicks off later this month, after being handed a wild card entry to arguably the most famous tennis tournament in the world.

Williams will compete in ladies' singles, according to an announcement from Wimbledon Tuesday.

The American also hinted at the highly anticipated news: "SW and SW19," Williams posted on Instagram Tuesday. "It's a date. 2022, see you there." SW19 is the postcode district in Southwest London incorporating Wimbledon, among other boroughs.

The social media post showed her standing on a grass court with white sneakers on.

Williams has not played competitively since an injury forced her to retire in a first-round match at Wimbledon last year.

Read More