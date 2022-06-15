MLS and Apple announce 10-year streaming deal

(CNN) Major League Soccer (MLS) has announced a 10-year deal with Apple to stream every US top-flight men's game worldwide in what is being described as a 'historic" day for the league.

Beginning in 2023, the deal will allow viewers to watch every MLS, Leagues Cup, MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT match through the men's professional soccer league's streaming platform, which will be available through Apple TV.

Neither the MLS or technology giant Apple disclosed the value of the deal when asked by CNN.

"Today is a historic day for our league and for our sport," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a press conference, describing the deal as a "first-of-its-kind" partnership.

Apple TV subscribers will be able to stream a limited number of the matches without an additional charge, while MLS season ticket holders will have access to the league's streaming service for free, according to a statement announcing the deal.

New York City FC players celebrate after winning the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Eastern Conference Final match against the Philadelphia Union

