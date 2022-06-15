(CNN) 233. That's how many consecutive NBA games Steph Curry had gone making at least one three-pointer.

That almost four-year record run came to a surprise end in Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, which the Golden State Warriors won 104-94 to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Despite Curry going from scorching hot to ice cold in the space of a game -- he torched the Celtics for 43 points in Game 4 in Boston -- big contributions from Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson helped Golden State to a potentially vital win.

Now the team is within a win of a fourth title in eight seasons, and Curry's longtime teammate, Draymond Green, says the point-guard will be "livid" and keen to get back to his shooting ways in Game 6 on Thursday.

"A win is a win, whether Steph gets 43, 10, four, or whether he finishes with 16-for-22 shooting, a win is a win," Green told the media.

