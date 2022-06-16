US Open: McIlroy slams club into sand after bunker-to-bunker nightmare but miraculously saves par

(CNN) For a few brief moments, Rory McIlroy looked relatable to the average golfer. Then, the Northern Irishman served a reminder of why he is a four-time major winner.

Enjoying a fast start at the 122nd U.S Open -- hosted at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts -- disaster struck on his fourteenth hole, the fifth hole, when McIlroy launched his tee shot towards a bunker on the right side of the fairway.

Faced with an awkward lie -- the ball sat amongst the tall grass at the bunker's tip -- things went from bad to worse as the 33-year-old successfully escaped the bunker only to watch his ball fizz into the sand of another mere yards in front.

McIlroy cast a despairing look at his feet before slamming his club into the sand twice, with technique imitating an -- albeit aggressive -- bunker exit shot.

Fittingly, the world No. three proceeded to show his flawless technique with his subsequent exit effort from the middle of the next bunker, the ball scooping onto the green and rolling narrowly past the hole.

