    Golden State Warriors win NBA championship with Game 6 victory over Boston Celtics

    By Travis Caldwell, CNN

    Updated 0330 GMT (1130 HKT) June 17, 2022

    Warriors' Stephen Curry drives by Jayson Tatum of the Celtics during Game 6 Thursday night in Boston.

    (CNN)The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday night to claim their fourth NBA championship in the last eight seasons.

    The victory in Game 6 of 2022 NBA Finals in Boston helped to cement the legacy of core stars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
      This is the Warriors' seventh league title in franchise history -- two of which were won as the Philadelphia Warriors in 1947 and 1956.
        Boston had previously excelled in do-or-die games in its playoff run.
        Until their Game 5 loss in these Finals, they were unbeaten in postseason games following a defeat. They have been victorious in two win-or-go-home games against the Milwaukee Bucks and a Game 7 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
        Yet the Celtics were up 2-1 in the series before losing three straight to Golden State, including Games 4 and 6 in Boston.

          CNN's Jill Martin and Ben Morse contributed to this report.