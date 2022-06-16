(CNN) The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday night to claim their fourth NBA championship in the last eight seasons.

The victory in Game 6 of 2022 NBA Finals in Boston helped to cement the legacy of core stars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

This is the Warriors' seventh league title in franchise history -- two of which were won as the Philadelphia Warriors in 1947 and 1956.

Boston had previously excelled in do-or-die games in its playoff run.

Until their Game 5 loss in these Finals, they were unbeaten in postseason games following a defeat. They have been victorious in two win-or-go-home games against the Milwaukee Bucks and a Game 7 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

