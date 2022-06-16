WNBA legend Sue Bird to retire after this season

(CNN) Sue Bird, one of the winningest basketball players ever, will retire from the WNBA after this season, the Seattle Storm guard announced Thursday.

Bird, the league's career assists leader broke the official news on social media, writing, "I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first."

The 2002 No. 1 overall pick, Bird has played her entire career with the Storm, where she has won four championships to go along with five selections to the All-WNBA first team and a record 12 All-Star Game appearances.

Bird has won championships at every level, notably a record-tying five Olympic basketball golds with Team USA. She also was on four World Cup winning teams and multiple title-winning teams in Russia's professional league and the EuroLeague. In college, she won two NCAA championships at the University of Connecticut. According to the WNBA website, she also won a national title at Christ The King High School in New York.

Teammate Reshanda Gray tweeted: "Thank you for paving the way!! You truly will be missed. I'm forever graytful! @S10Bird."

