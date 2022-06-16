Boris Johnson suffers blow as second ethics adviser resigns

(CNN) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a further blow to his authority on Wednesday when his second ethics adviser in less than two years quit his post.

Johnson last week survived a confidence ballot that saw 41% of his lawmakers vote against his leadership after months of scandals and gaffes that have raised questions over his authority to govern and knocked his standing with the public.

The resignation of Christopher Geidt marks the second Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests to quit under Johnson in less than two years.

Boris Johnson speaks as he takes questions at the House of Commons in London on June 15, 2022.

"With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests,'' Geidt announced on the UK government website, without providing a reason why.

Taking questions from a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, Geidt said the fact Johnson was fined by police for breaking his own government's rules on lockdown gatherings could be in breach of the Ministerial Code.

