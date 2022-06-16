Kevin Spacey appears in London court after being charged with sexual assault

London (CNN) US actor Kevin Spacey has made his first appearance in a London court after being charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

Spacey spoke to confirm his name during Thursday's brief procedural hearing, and a judge set a date of July 14 for his next hearing. Spacey's lawyer told the court he "strenuously denies" all allegations of criminality.

He was granted unconditional bail after his lawyer told the court he would need to return to the United States between court dates.

The "House of Cards" actor, 62, was also charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent last month.

The charges relate to two alleged incidents in London in 2005, another two in 2008, and a further incident in Gloucestershire, western England, in 2013.

