(CNN) Two people were killed and one injured Thursday when shooting erupted at a small church meeting in a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, police said -- the latest gun attack to unfold as Americans tried to go about their daily lives.

A suspect, who was not identified publicly, is in custody, said Capt. Shane Ware with the Vestavia Hills Police Department. The surviving victim is being treated at a hospital for injuries, he said without detailing them.

"These are the pillars of our community, and I cannot begin to fathom how painful this is for our entire church, and the larger community," Burruss said.

A vigil is planned Friday morning at nearby Saint Luke's Episcopal Church.