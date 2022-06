(CNN) Two people were killed and one injured Thursday when shooting erupted at a small church meeting in a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, police said -- the latest gun attack to unfold as Americans tried to go about their daily lives.

A suspect, who was not identified publicly, is in custody, said Capt. Shane Ware with the Vestavia Hills Police Department. The surviving victim is being treated at a hospital for injuries, he said without detailing them.

The attack on three parishioners at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills happened during an event dubbed Boomers Potluck, the Rev. John Burruss said in a written statement . It was reported around 6:22 p.m., Ware said.

"These are the pillars of our community, and I cannot begin to fathom how painful this is for our entire church, and the larger community," Burruss said.

A vigil is planned Friday morning at nearby Saint Luke's Episcopal Church.