US Open: Morikawa shares lead with qualifier Dahmen

(CNN) Colin Morikawa and qualifier Joel Dahmen lead the charge heading into the weekend at the US Open, topping a tight leaderboard by a single stroke following Friday's second round at The Country Club.

Ranked 130th in the world, Dahmen came agonizingly close to finishing the day above the two-time major winner as the outright leader but missed his birdie putt at the 18th hole by mere inches.

The 34-year-old, who secured his first and only win on the PGA Tour in March 2021 with victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship, carded a two-under 68 to add to his opening round 67.

Having admitted to almost skipping the event qualifier, the American reflected on a "whirlwind" two days, when he has rapidly become a crowd favorite in Brookline, much to Dahmen's surprise.

"It is unbelievable to me how many people know my name or yell for me out there," Dahmen told reporters.

