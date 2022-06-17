Independent review reveals systemic physical and emotional abuse within British Gymnastics

(CNN) An independent review has concluded that British Gymnastics failed to provide a safe environment for gymnasts and allowed for a culture of physical and emotional abuse.

Following accusations of mistreatment by a significant number of young British gymnasts, parents and guardians, Anne Whyte was appointed by UK Sport and Sport England in the summer of 2020 to review allegations that British Gymnastics failed to address complaints for decades.

In a 300-plus page review released Thursday, Whyte concluded that British Gymnastics should have been aware of the "bullying, harassment and excessive control" that occurred between 2008 and 2020, the years the review investigated.

The review centered around allegations of abuse of gymnasts by coaches who, according to the report, weight-shamed, forced athletes to train while injured and used belittling language.

The review noted 30-some incidences of sexual abuse allegations but said those incidents did not appear to be "systemic in the sport in the way that the issues of physical and emotional abuse" were within British Gymnastics.

