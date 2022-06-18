Heavy winds blow US Open field apart as Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris co-lead

(CNN) The US Open is teed up for a tantalizing grandstand finish following a quite literal whirlwind third round at The Country Club Saturday.

As heavy winds in Brookline wreaked havoc across the field, the picture at the top of the leaderboard was blown wide-open, with Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick sharing the lead at four-under par heading into Sunday's deciding round.

Blustery conditions -- a subject in every post-round news conference -- contributed to an array of helter-skelter scorecards, with a mere 10 of the 64-man field scoring at least par, and only seven carding under. It means just four strokes separate the leading duo from Nick Hardy in 10th place.

Reigning champion Jon Rahm had looked poised to end the day in pole position to defend his crown, surging through the penultimate four holes before double bogeying the 18th to leave him one stroke off the leading pair.

The Jekyll and Hyde round of Scottie Scheffler epitomized the day. Having sped into the lead with a blistering front nine featuring two birdies and a stunning eagle, the world number one endured a dismal stretch of a double bogey and three consecutive bogeys after the turn.

