Steph Curry's 2022 NBA title puts him on basketball's Mt. Rushmore

(CNN) Down 2-1, with the Boston crowd howling and baying, Stephen Curry painted his Mona Lisa.

Like Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, it was comprised of soft strokes of the finest details and, in the end, was beautiful.

Curry's legacy as one of the sport's greats has long been cemented, but he's never been one to be caught standing still.

Despite everything stacked against him in Game 4 of the NBA Finals -- a foot injury, his teammates struggling and the type of pressure us mere mortals can't even comprehend -- Curry produced arguably one of the best games of his career (and there are many to pick from), torching the Boston Celtics for 43 points and leveling the Finals in the process.

Even after a career of multiple titles, multiple Most Valuable Awards and multiple All-NBA First teams, the star point guard is still showing why he's a transcendent figure in the sport.

