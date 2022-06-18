Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon due to Achilles injury

(CNN) Naomi Osaka will not compete at Wimbledon later this month, with the four-time tennis grand slam champion citing an Achilles injury.

A two-time winner of both the Australian and US Open, Osaka's best runs at Wimbledon were two third round defeats in 2017 and 2018.

The world No. 43 has not played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2019, though the grand slam was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Osaka withdrew from the following year's tournament, with her agent Stuart Duguid saying that the 24-year-old was "taking some personal time with friends and family."

The decision came a few months after Osaka had withdrawn from the French Open after declining to speak to the media in order to protect her mental health, which prompted a period of absence from tennis for the former world No. 1.

Osaka playing at Wimbledon in 2018.

In a Twitter post Saturday, Osaka confirmed the ongoing issue with her Achilles and wrote a message titled,"after the storm comes the calm."

"I feel like life keeps dealing cards and you're never gonna be used to them," Osaka wrote. "But it's how you adapt to uncomfortable situations that really says stuff about your character.