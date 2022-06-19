France votes, with Macron facing tough battle for control of parliament

(Reuters) Voting was underway in France on Sunday in a parliamentary election that could deprive newly re-elected centrist President Emmanuel Macron of the absolute majority he needs to govern with a free hand.

Initial projections were expected at 8 p.m. local from the election that could change the face of French politics.

Turnout by midday was a bit stronger -- at 18.99% -- than at the same time during a first round of voting last Sunday and than in 2017, when it reached only 18.43% and 17.75% respectively.

Macron won a second term in presidential elections in April. If Sunday's vote does not give his camp an outright majority it would open a period of uncertainty that could be resolved by a degree of power-sharing among parties unheard of in France over the past decades -- or result in political paralysis and repeat parliamentary elections down the line.

Pollsters predict Macron's camp will end up with the biggest number of seats, but say it is in no way guaranteed to reach the 289 threshold for an absolute majority.

