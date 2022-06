Max Verstappen holds off Carlos Sainz to win Canadian Grand Prix

(CNN) Max Verstappen held off the challenge of Carlos Sainz to triumph at the Canadian Grand Prix for the first time in his career on Sunday, further extending his lead atop the Formula One drivers' championship.

The reigning world champion prevailed in a nail-biting end-of-race fight with the Ferrari driver to secure his sixth win of the season and his second in a row after claiming a victory in Azerbaijan.

The victory moves him 46 points clear in the championship ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez , whose early retirement due to a mechanical failure provided a blemish on the team's sixth consecutive race win.

Having surged into a commanding lead from pole, it had looked set to be yet another comfortable weekend for the Red Bull driver before AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda hit the wall on his exit from the pits on lap 49.

With the field bunched upon the exit of the safety car six laps later, an enthralling battle between Verstappen and Sainz ensued, the gap at just over half a second heading into the final lap.

