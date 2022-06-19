The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share Father's Day photograph

(CNN) A photo of Prince William smiling with his children on a family holiday in Jordan was released Sunday to celebrate Father's Day.

The image was posted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Twitter account, with a message: "Wishing a Happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!"

The photo shows a grinning Prince William dressed in a casual olive-colored shirt and khaki shorts against a rocky, desert backdrop.

William's arms are wrapped around his eldest son Prince George, dressed in a camo-print t-shirt, and Princess Charlotte, who is wearing a navy and white chequered dress.

The youngest, Prince Louis, is seen atop his father's shoulders in a navy and white striped t-shirt.

