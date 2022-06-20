Jennifer Kupcho wins Meijer LPGA Classic after a thrilling playoff

(CNN) Jennifer Kupcho won the Meijer LPGA Classic to claim her second win of the season in a dramatic sudden-death playoff.

Locked in the playoff with Ireland's Leona Maguire and fellow American Nelly Korda , Kupcho missed a two-foot eagle putt for victory on the first hole.

She tapped in for a birdie which was matched by Maguire while defending champion Korda could only manage par and was eliminated from the playoff.

But at the second opportunity, Kupcho did not falter. Another birdie on the second sudden-death hole sealed victory -- her second of the season after she won her first major championship at the Chevron Championship in April.

"I think this one is even better than the first personally," Kupcho told the LPGA afterwards. "I had such a big lead going into the final round at Chevron, so to come out of this one with top-ranked players all over the place, the leaderboard was packed, within strokes so it was very close, and I feel very proud of myself for coming out of it.

Read More