Boris Johnson recovering after 'routine' sinus operation

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson underwent a "routine" operation in a London hospital on Monday, leaving his deputy temporarily in charge of "significant decisions," PA Media reported.

The "minor" operation on Johnson's sinuses took place early on Monday and Johnson is back at Downing Street recovering, his spokesperson said.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is deputizing but Johnson expects to chair his Tuesday Cabinet meeting, the spokesperson added.

