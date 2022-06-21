Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson settles 20 of the 24 lawsuits accusing him of misconduct, attorney for accusers says

(CNN) Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits brought by women accusing him of misconduct, including several allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 24 of Watson's accusers, announced Tuesday that all but four lawsuits have been settled and the cases will be dismissed once paperwork is finalized.

"We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements," Buzbee said in a statement. "Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won't comment further on the settlements or those cases."

The lawsuits filed by Watson's first accuser, Ashley Solis, and three other women will be tried "in due course," Buzbee said.

