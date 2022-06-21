Katie Ledecky wins 1,500m free, earning record-extending 17th world title

(CNN) Katie Ledecky won a record-extending 17th swimming world title with a comfortable victory in the 1,500m free in Budapest on Monday.

With this latest gold medal, Ledecky also tied fellow American Natalie Coughlin for the women's record of 20 career medals at the world championships.

"It's pretty wild because I feel like just yesterday I was in Barcelona at my first worlds," Ledecky said, according to the Guardian. "It's awesome representing Team USA year after year, and it's an honor and a privilege, and it's why I work hard."

It was a dominant performance from the dominant force in women's distance freestyle. Ledecky's time of 15:30.15, though nearly 10 seconds off her world record, was more than eight seconds faster than any other women has ever completed the event.

Ledecky owns the 13 fastest times ever in this event.

The American left the rest of the field in her wake as she finished 14.74 seconds ahead of her compatriot Katie Grimes who took the silver medal.

Read More