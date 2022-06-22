Site 'overlooked for over 90 years,' was home to some of Britain's earliest humans, study finds

(CNN) Hand axes unearthed from a riverbed in the county of Kent in southeast England have revealed one of the earliest known Stone Age communities in northern Europe.

While the stone tools were discovered in the 1920s and kept at the British Museum, a new study has dated them accurately for the first time using modern techniques -- confirming that early humans lived in southern Britain between 560,000 and 620,000 years ago.

Researchers used infrared-radiofluorescence (IR-RF) dating, a technique that determines the point at which certain mineral grains in rock and sand were last exposed to sunlight, thereby establishing when the items were buried.

"The diversity of tools is fantastic. In the 1920s, the site produced some of earliest handaxes ever discovered in Britain. Now, for the first time, we have found rare evidence of scraping and piercing implements at this very early age," said Alastair Key, an assistant professor in palaeolithic archaeology at the University of Cambridge, who directed the excavation of the site, in a news release.

At the time these tools were used, Britain was not an island but part of the European continent. This allowed the area's residents -- who would have lived as hunter-gatherers -- to move around a much larger landscape than the current Kent coastline, which is close to the archaeological site at Fordwich where the tools were found, near Canterbury.

