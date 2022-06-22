PGA Tour commissioner announces higher prize money at some events in response to LIV Golf series

(CNN) PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told reporters Wednesday prize money at eight regular season tournaments will be increased, an announcement that comes on the heels of several big-name golfers leaving the tour for the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series .

"Let me be clear, I am not naïve. If this is an arms race and if the only weapons here are dollar bills, the PGA Tour can't compete," Monahan said at a news conference. "The PGA Tour, an American institution, can't compete with a foreign monarchy that is spending billions of dollars in an attempt to buy the game of golf."

Monahan said the Tour welcomes "good, healthy" competition but said the new tour is an "irrational threat" and is not concerned with the "true growth" of the game.

Until now, the various golf tours and organizations have worked together, he said.

"But when someone attempts to buy the sport, dismantle the institutions that are intrinsically invested in its growth and focused only on a personal priority, that partnership evaporates and instead we end up with one person, one entity using endless amounts of money to direct employees, not members or partners, toward their personal goal," Monahan said. "Which may or may not change tomorrow or the next day. I doubt that's the vision any one of us have the for the game."

In a memo to players obtained by CNN Monahan wrote that the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, WGC - Dell Technologies, Memorial Tourname