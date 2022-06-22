Former NBA player Caleb Swanigan dies aged 25

(CNN) Former NBA player Caleb Swanigan died aged 25 on Monday night, his college basketball team Purdue announced.

The Allen County coroner's office confirmed to CNN that he had died of natural causes.

"The Purdue basketball family is deeply saddened and devastated at the loss of Caleb Swanigan," head coach Matt Painter said in a statement on the team's website.

"Caleb was a very thoughtful individual and a gentle soul who excelled both on and off the court. He made a huge difference in everyone's lives that he touched and he will be greatly missed."

"During his NBA career, Swanigan worked extensively with Portland-area youth and Food Corps to promote healthy eating habits in schools and eliminate child hunger," Purdue's statement added.

