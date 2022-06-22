Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies aged 26

(CNN) Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died, the NFL team announced on Wednesday. He was 26.

No cause of death was given.

Ferguson's agent, Safarrah Lawson, said in a statement to NFL.com: "The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time."

The Louisiana Tech prospect was drafted by Baltimore in the third round in 2019. In 38 games with the team, 10 of which were starts, Ferguson had 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks in three seasons.

Nicknamed "Sack Daddy," in college he broke the all-time NCAA record for career sacks with 45.

During the 2019 draft week, Ferguson lent his support to relief efforts in his college community of Ruston, Louisiana, after a deadly tornado struck the city.

"The LA Tech Family mourns this morning's tragic news of the sudden death of former Bulldog great, Jaylon Ferguson," said a statement from Ferguson's alma mater.

"We will remember his God-given talents on the field and his infectious personality off of it. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. RIP, 45."