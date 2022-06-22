Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launch new media company

(CNN) Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka is launching a new media company in partnership with NBA superstar LeBron James, the tennis star has announced.

Hana Kuma, which means "flower bear" in Japanese, will produce stories that are "culturally specific but universal to all audiences," a statement read.

James and Maverick Carter's The SpringHill Company will, said the statement, provide "essential production, development, and strategic resources" to Hana Kuma.

"There has been an explosion of creators of color finally being equipped with resources and a huge platform," Osaka said in the statement.

"In the streaming age, content has a more global perspective. You can see this in the popularity of television from Asia, Europe, and Latin America that the unique can also be universal.

