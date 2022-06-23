Pro Football Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny dies at 93

(CNN) Former San Francisco 49ers halfback Hugh McElhenny has died at the age of 93, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

McElhenny died on June 17 of natural causes, the Hall said.

"Hugh McElhenny was a threat in all phases of the game offensively -- rushing, pass receiving and as a kick and punt returner," Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. "His all-around talent -- obvious to pro football scouts when Hugh was still a teenager -- will be celebrated and preserved forever in Canton."

McElhenny was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1970.

Nicknamed "The King," McElhenny was a two-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler over the course of his 13-year career playing in the NFL for the 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Detroit Lions.

