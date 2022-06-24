London (CNN) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a hammer blow to his authority on Friday after his party lost two parliamentary by-elections in a single night, raising new questions about his leadership.

Labour's Simon Lightwood won the West Yorkshire seat of Wakefield, in northern England, with a majority of 4,925 on a swing of 12.7% from the Conservatives to Labour.

Moments later, Liberal Democrat Richard Foord won the Tiverton and Honiton by-election in Devon, western England, with a dramatic swing of almost 30%. The Conservatives had held the seat with a majority of more than 24,000 votes, so the win was one of the biggest ever majorities to be overturned at a UK parliamentary by-election.

Helen Hurford, the defeated Conservative Party candidate, had locked herself in a room previously reserved for media interviews at the counting venue, and was reportedly refusing to speak to any media, PA Media reported.

"This is an historic victory for the Liberal Democrats and a devastating blow for those Conservative MPs who continue to prop up Boris Johnson," a Liberal Democrat spokesman told UK media outlets.

