MLB's Houston Astros throw combined no-hitter against New York Yankees

(CNN) Major League Baseball's Houston Astros have thrown a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Astros starter Cristian Javier pitched the first seven innings, notching 13 strikeouts and one walk on 115 pitches. The 25-year-old was pulled after the seventh inning and replaced by reliever Hector Neris, who allowed two-walks, in his lone inning of work.

Houston pitcher Ryan Pressly came out in the ninth inning and struck out Yankees sluggers Anthony Rizzo and Josh Donaldson before forcing Giancarlo Stanton into a ground out to seal the 3-0 victory.

In a post-game interview, Javier said he felt proud of the blessings he has received, and thanked his family for their support.

Celebrating the pitching staff's accomplishment, Pressly added, "Especially to do it in New York. It's the best feeling in the world."

Read More