Coco Gauff says overturning Roe v. Wade is 'going backwards', Serena Williams 'not ready' to share thoughts

(CNN) The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a case of history repeating itself and "going backwards", American tennis star Coco Gauff said Saturday.

Friday's opinion held that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion, with abortion rights to be determined by states, unless Congress acts.

Speaking ahead of the start of Wimbledon's main draw, Gauff said she was "disappointed" with the decision.

"I feel bad for future women and women now, but I also feel bad for those who protested for this," the 18-year-old told reporters.

"To see that decision be reversed, I just think that's history repeating itself and I feel like, at least from my reading and researching because I do like history ... having this decision reversed just feels like we're almost going backwards."