Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale to join Los Angeles FC on one-year deal

(CNN) Major League Soccer (MLS) is set to welcome another world-renowned soccer star after Wales captain Gareth Bale agreed to a one-year deal with Los Angeles FC, the club confirmed to CNN Saturday.

The 32-year-old joins following the end of a glittering spell with Real Madrid this summer. He will not sign as a Designated Player and subsequently his salary will count towards the cap of LAFC.

Bale confirmed the move on social media Saturday, posting a video of himself donning an LAFC jersey and signaling his trademark heart celebration.

"See you soon, Los Angeles," the posts on Twitter and Instagram added.

Bale signed for Madrid for a then-world record fee in 2013, winning five Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles and one Copa Del Rey as he dovetailed in a feared attacking trident alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

