Women's PGA Championship: Chun's falter cuts lead ahead of deciding round

(CNN) In Gee Chun's lead at the Women's PGA Championship was cut to three ahead of the deciding round, as the South Korean endured a difficult Saturday.

The 27-year-old shot a three-over 75 at a Congressional County Club in Maryland, finishing the Blue course in 11 more strokes than it had taken her through a record-breaking opening performance Thursday.

Having begun the day with a six stroke lead after shooting 69 Friday, four bogeys and a double bogey at the 16th hole saw the chasing pack halve the leader's advantage, though Chun recovered well to close with back-to-back pars.

Chasing her third career major -- and a first in six years -- Chun said she was "so proud" of a finish that preserved her shortened, though still considerable, margin at the top.

Chun chips on the 11th green during the third round.

"It was a little tough out there," she told reporters.

