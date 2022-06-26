Colorado Avalanche win first Stanley Cup title since 2001

(CNN) The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 to win the team's first Stanley Cup since 2001 on Sunday night. It's the team's third Stanley Cup title overall.

With the score tied 1-1 a little over halfway through the second period, Avalanche winger Artturi Lehkonen scored the game-deciding goal.

Colorado Avalanche players celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Lightning won the last two Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

Avalanche defenseman and 2021-2022 Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player throughout the playoffs after scoring 29 points in the postseason.

The Avalanche finish the 2022 NHL playoffs with a record of 9-1 as the visiting team. The team's only loss came against Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

