Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams returns to grand slam action as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic headline men's draw

(CNN) With the dust hardly settled from the clay-court season, the gaze of the tennis world has already turned to Wimbledon for the third grand slam of the year.

In the men's draw, Rafael Nadal has a chance to equal Williams' tally of 23 grand slam titles, but he is set to face fierce competition from top seed Novak Djokovic, who is looking to win his fourth consecutive title at Wimbledon.

Nadal hits a serve during an exhibition match against Stan Wawrinka at the Hurlingham Club in London.

Serena returns

Williams told CNN earlier this year that she is "not giving up" on her pursuit of a 24th grand slam title, but her Wimbledon participation has nevertheless come as a surprise.

The 40-year-old, granted a wild card entry for the tournament, will face France's Harmony Tan in the first round.

Despite grass not being her favored surface, world No. 1 Swiatek's supreme form so far this year makes her well-placed to win a third grand slam title and her first at Wimbledon -- though she did win the girls' championship in 2018. She faces Croatian qualifier Jana Fett in the first round.

Ashleigh Barty's retirement from tennis earlier this year means there will be no defending champion in the women's draw, but previous Wimbledon champions Simona Halep , Garbiñe Muguruza, and Angelique Kerber are among the top 16 seeds.

Teenagers