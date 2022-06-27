NASA launches first rocket from Australian space center

(CNN) NASA has successfully launched a rocket from Australia's remote Northern Territory, making history as the agency's first commercial spaceport launch outside the United States.

The rocket blasted off at just past midnight local time Monday from the Arnhem Space Center on the Dhupuma Plateau, near the township of Nhulunbuy, according to Equatorial Launch Australia (ELA), the developer, owner and operator of the center.

The rocket is expected to travel more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) into space on its mission to observe the Alpha Centauri A and B constellations -- the nearest star systems to the Earth.

Alpha Centauri bears a special meaning for Australia. It is mostly only visible from the Southern Hemisphere and is one of the "pointers" to the Southern Cross constellation that appears on the country's flag, according to Reuters.

Monday's event also made history for Australia as the first commercial space launch in the country. It was the first of three launches, with a further two planned for July 4 and July 12. These will carry out astrophysical studies that can only be done from the Southern Hemisphere, according to NASA.

