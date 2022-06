(CNN) Chun In-gee won the Women's PGA Championship and her third major in Maryland on Sunday with a wire-to-wire victory, but not without some final day drama.

Ranked 33rd in the world, the South Korean had led from the front courtesy of a record-breaking opening round at Congressional Country Club, setting a new course record before extending her advantage to six strokes at the halfway stage on Friday.

Yet a weekend drop-off saw the 27-year-old's lead shrink to three heading into championship Sunday, where three holes from the close, she found herself trailing Lexi Thompson. Having finished the opening round 10 shots behind Chun, the American had held a two-shot lead with seven holes to play.

Bogeying four times on a disastrous front nine, Chun admitted the pressure of battling for her first major in six years was getting to her.

"I want to tell truth, I couldn't control all my pressure," she told reporters.

