(CNN) Chun In-gee won the Women's PGA Championship and her third major in Maryland on Sunday with a wire-to-wire victory, but not without some final day drama.

Bogeying four times on a disastrous front nine, Chun admitted the pressure of battling for her first major in six years was getting to her.

"I want to tell truth, I couldn't control all my pressure," she told reporters.

"I believe if I stick to my game plan and then I have a chance in the back nine, so I try to hang in there."

Chun plays her shot from the 18th tee.

And hang in she did, as Chun rallied with five pars and a crucial birdie at the 16th through the last six holes to finish three-over for the day and five-under overall.

Meanwhile, Thompson shot three bogeys through her closing five holes to see her grip on the title slip at the death, as she ended one stroke short of Chun, level with Australia's Minjee Lee in second.

Champion at the US Women's Open in 2015 and the Evian Championship a year later, the win marks the end of a four-year winless run for Chun, whose last LPGA Tour victory came at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in October 2018.

It also sees her claim $1.35 million of a Women's PGA Championship record $9 million purse, with the prize money doubled from last year's event.

Chun celebrates making her putt for par on the 18th green to win.

'I always said my depression is getting better'

In an emotional press conference, Chun reflected on the culmination of a difficult four-year journey through which she said she had faced calls from some to retire.

"When I got a slump, some people said, 'In-gee, you should retire because your game is not good right now,'" she said.

"But no matter what they said, I believe