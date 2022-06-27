Mass brawl and eight ejections overshadow Los Angeles Angels win over the Seattle Mariners

(CNN) The Los Angeles Angels' win over the Seattle Mariners in the MLB on Sunday was overshadowed by a mass brawl that broke out between both teams in the second inning.

With the Mariners already feeling aggrieved that an earlier pitch thrown by Andrew Wantz was close to Julio Rodriguez's head, Wantz then hit Jesse Winker on the hip.

That sparked angry scenes as a furious Winker made his way towards the Angels' bench, leading both benches to empty and eventually resulting in eight ejections.

"That probably shouldn't happen in the game, what happened out there today," Seattle manager Scott Servais, one of those ejected, told reporters.

"Emotions running high, but it was pretty clear what was going on. They switched, put an opener in there to throw some balls at us. Got out of hand from there and kind of a black eye."

Read More