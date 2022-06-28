Amazon and Rite Aid limiting purchases of emergency contraception

(CNN) Amazon and some large drug store chains began this week limiting purchases of emergency contraception to three pills per customer, company representatives confirmed to CNN.

Amazon has a temporary quantity limit of 3 unites per week on emergency contraceptive pills, including Plan B, a representative for the company told CNN on Tuesday.

Rite Aid is also limiting purchases.

"Due to increased demand, at this time we are limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer," Alicja Wojczyk, senior manager of external communications for Rite Aid told CNN in an email.

On Monday, CVS told told CNN in an email that although CVS had "ample supply" of Plan B and Aftera -- two types of emergency contraception -- the company was limiting purchases to three per customer "to ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves."

