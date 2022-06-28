'We need your help': All-Ukrainian clash at Wimbledon puts focus beyond tennis

(CNN) With its strawberries and cream, grassy slopes, and peaceful setting in a leafy part of London, Wimbledon is a world away from Ukraine, where the bombs still fall four months after Russia invaded.

For the Ukrainians competing at SW19, however, the war never truly leaves them.

On Wednesday, Anhelina Kalinina will face Lesia Tsurenko in an all-Ukrainian second-round match they hope can draw attention to the continued plight of their country.

Kalinina's win against Bondar was her first main-draw victory at Wimbledon.

"There are huge holes in the house, like huge holes," she said, before revealing the family were now living with her and her husband.

"It's a very small apartment for my family, because, like, my mum, my dad, my brother, and they have pets.

"They are so happy, and we are grateful ... that they have a place to move from Irpin city because Irpin is fully bombed."

"I'm helping a lot my grandmother and grandfather who are in occupied territory now," she added.

"They can't leave. So next door is like Russian soldiers with all their military stuff."

After Kalinina defeated Anna Bondar 4-6 6-2 6-4 in the first round, she secured £78,000 ($96,000) to help her family. A win in the second-round would yield a total of £120,000 ($147,000).

"I understand it's hard to focus, but for me it matters if I win or if I lose," Kalinina said.

"If you go further, you earn more money. Then I'm able to help, and I'm helping as much as I can and not only to my family. So for me that matters."

'We still have war and we need your help'

Her opponent on Wednesday, Tsurenko, has been working with a psychologist to navigate the trauma caused by the war.

While Tsurenko's mother continues to reside in the south of Ukraine, her sister now lives in Italy near her having lived through three months of the war in Ukraine.

"I don't feel good," she told reporters. "I feel really worried, especially because I know that they are trying to get the one object, which is 100 meters away from my home, from