    Serena Williams' return to Wimbledon ends with dramatic defeat against Harmony Tan

    By George Ramsay, CNN

    Updated 2137 GMT (0537 HKT) June 28, 2022

    Williams was playing her first singles match since last year&#39;s Wimbledon.
    Williams was playing her first singles match since last year's Wimbledon.

    Wimbledon (CNN)Serena Williams' return to singles tennis after a year-long absence ended with a dramatic 7-5 1-6 7-6 first-round defeat against France's Harmony Tan at Wimbledon.

    Williams, watched on by her family in the stands, lost a tight first set before fighting back in the second on Centre Court, the site of seven of her 23 grand slam singles titles.
    She was a break up in the final set, but Tan showed her resilience by fighting back to take a thrilling final set in a tense tie break.
      More to follow...