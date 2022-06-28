Serena Williams' return to Wimbledon ends with dramatic defeat against Harmony Tan

Wimbledon (CNN) Serena Williams' return to singles tennis after a year-long absence ended with a dramatic 7-5 1-6 7-6 first-round defeat against France's Harmony Tan at Wimbledon.

Williams, watched on by her family in the stands, lost a tight first set before fighting back in the second on Centre Court, the site of seven of her 23 grand slam singles titles.

She was a break up in the final set, but Tan showed her resilience by fighting back to take a thrilling final set in a tense tie break.

More to follow...