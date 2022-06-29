Nelson Piquet says racial slur aimed at Lewis Hamilton had no racist intent

(CNN) Former F1 driver Nelson Piquet has apologized for his racial slur aimed at Lewis Hamilton and said his comments had no racist intent.

Piquet used a Brazilian Portuguese racial slur to describe seven-time champion Hamilton when addressing a high-speed collision involving Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the Silverstone Grand Prix last year.

Verstappen is dating Piquet's daughter, Kelly.

The racist term was used by the three-time F1 world champion in November of last year, but only came to light recently, when the interview was released Monday.

"I would like to clear up the stories circulating in the media about a comment I made in an interview last year," Piquet said in a statement sent to CNN.

