Buffalo Bills owner Kim Pegula 'progressing well' from a health issue

(CNN) Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula, 53, is "progressing well" and "rehabilitating" following a health issue, a statement from the Pegula family said on Tuesday.

The Pegula family announced on June 14 that she was "receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues."

The pair also own the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, making Pegula the first woman to become president of both an NFL and NHL team.

"We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes," the Pegula family's statement, posted on Twitter, continued. "We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time."

