(CNN)Novak Djokovic was in blistering form as he swept aside Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets -- 6-1 6-4 6-2 -- on Wednesday to progress into the third round at Wimbledon.
The Serb, aiming for a fourth straight Wimbledon crown, barely had to break sweat on Centre Court as he dominated his Australian opponent throughout, further cementing his position as favorite for the men's singles title this year.
The victory made it 23 wins in a row at Wimbledon for Djokovic -- a run that stretches back to the 2017 quarterfinals -- as well as his 81st at the tournament.
Having been tested in his opening match against world No. 81 Kwon Soon-hoo, this match was more of a parade for the defending champion as Kokkinakis, 26, simply couldn't find a way past Djokovic.
The top seed will next face fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic.
"I'm very happy with my performance. I started very well, solid from the back of the court, made him work for every point and worked him around the court," Djokovic said in his post-match interview on court.
"I am pleased with the way I've raised the level of tennis in the past two days. Obviously just thinking about the next challenge and hope things will get better as the tournament goes on."
After a year that brought plenty of uncertainty for the Serb, he said he was enjoying playing at the biggest events.
"You don't think about numbers when you start playing tennis," he said. "99% of children when they grab a racquet have dreams and passion for the sport.
"When you get down on yourself, you are going back to that inner child and remembering why you start to play the sport, and anything you achieve is a bonus."