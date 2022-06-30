Pandas evolved their most perplexing feature at least 6 million years ago

(CNN) Giant pandas are notoriously fussy eaters. They only munch on bamboo and each day spend 15 hours eating up to 99 pounds (45 kilograms) of the stuff.

But their ancestors, like most bears, ate a much wider diet that included meat, and it was thought that modern pandas' exclusive diet evolved relatively recently. However, a new study finds that pandas' particular passion for bamboo may have originated at least 6 million years ago -- possibly due to the plant's wide, year-round availability.

A model of a giant panda's paw gripping bamboo.

To survive solely on low-nutrient bamboo, modern pandas (Ailuropoda melanoleuca) have developed a peculiar sixth finger, a thumb of sorts that allows them to easily grasp bamboo stalks and strip the leaves.

"Tightly holding bamboo stems in order to crush them into bite sizes is perhaps the most crucial adaptation to consuming a prodigious quantity of bamboo," said study author Xiaoming Wang, curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, in a statement.

A scant panda fossil record meant that how the bears evolved this perplexing feature that has long baffled biologists wasn't really understood. Previous research had found evidence of this thumblike structure from about 100,000 to 150,000 years ago.

