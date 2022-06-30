Russian forces have withdrawn from Snake Island. But both sides give different accounts

(CNN) Russian troops have left Snake Island in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Thursday, after they carried out what they said was a "successful" operation.

Known as Zmiinyi Ostriv in Ukrainian, Snake Island lies around 30 miles (48 kilometers) off the coast of Ukraine and is close to the sea lanes leading to the Bosphorus and Mediterranean.

On Monday, the Ukrainian military said it hit a second missile system on the island, as well as multiple Russian personnel in their efforts to keep them at bay.

In a short post on Telegram on Thursday the Operation Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that "the enemy hastily evacuated the remnants of the garrison in two speedboats and probably left the island."

A general view of Snake Island, Ukraine, in this handout still image obtained by Reuters on June 30, 2022.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said in a Telegram post that Ukraine's armed forces had "conducted a remarkable operation."

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhniy, later said on Telegram that the "occupiers" had left after being "unable to withstand the fire of our artillery, missile and air strikes."

He paid tribute to those behind the manufacturing of the Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer 'Bodogan,' saying it "played an important role in the liberation of the island," and also said "Thanks to foreign partners for the provided means of destruction."

Zaluzhniy also thanked the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Odesa region, which Snake Island is a part of, "who took the maximum measures to liberate a strategically important part of our territory."

However, Russia gave a slightly different narrative of the events on the island.

Russian army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing that its forces left the island "as a gesture of goodwill."

He added that "the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation finished fulfilling the assigned tasks in Snake Island and withdrew the garrison that had been operating there."

Konashenkov intimated that the removal of Russian troops should allow an easing for the passage of grain, "this solution will prevent Kyiv from speculating on an impending grocery crisis citing the inability to export grain due to total control of the northwestern part of the Black Sea by Russia."