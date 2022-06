Russian forces have withdrawn from Snake Island. But both sides give different accounts

(CNN) Russian troops have left Snake Island in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Thursday, after they carried out what they said was a "successful" operation.

The small but strategic territory was the scene of one of the opening salvos of the war in Ukraine, with demands from a Russian warship calling for the Ukrainian defenders to surrender, who boldly replied with "Russian warship, go f*** yourself."

Known as Zmiinyi Ostriv in Ukrainian, Snake Island lies around 30 miles (48 kilometers) off the coast of Ukraine and is close to the sea lanes leading to the Bosphorus and Mediterranean.

Moscow had never laid claim to Snake Island before this year, and it's a long way from any part of the Russian mainland. It's over 180 miles from Crimea , annexed by Russia in 2014, and so there is no geographical or historical basis for Russia to claim it now.

On Monday, the Ukrainian military said it hit a second missile system on the island, as well as multiple Russian personnel in their efforts to keep them at bay.

