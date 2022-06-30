Candace Parker makes WNBA history by reaching unprecedented milestone

(CNN) Candace Parker became the first player in WNBA history to reach 6,000-plus career points, 3,000-plus rebounds and 1,500-plus assists, as she led the Chicago Sky to a 91-83 win over the Connecticut Sun.

The seven-time WNBA All-Star posted 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, as well as four blocks, as Chicago extended its record to 14-5 for the season to remain atop the Eastern Conference.

It's the second piece of history Parker has recorded in the space of a week, after she became the first WNBA player to reach three career triple-doubles in a win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Parker remains the only player in WNBA history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same year after her debut season in 2008.

