'We are in extreme crisis.' Italian parmesan producers fear for future amid drought

On the River Po, Italy (CNN)The main artery that cuts through Italy's heartland, where 30% of its food is produced, is the 650-kilometer-long (400-mile-long) River Po, which winds its way from the Alps to the Adriatic Sea on Italy's northeast coast.
The "Big River," as it is known, plays an integral role in the nation's history. Before bridges were built, its deep waters protected civilizations on either side from invaders who could not cross.
In later years, cities and industries sprouted on its banks and made use of the water for hydropower, transportation and irrigation. Along some sections of the River Po, processing plants turn the muddy river into drinking water.
The Po is fed by winter snow in the Alps and heavy rainfall in the spring that often leads to devastating floods. At a café near the banks of the river, close to the city of Mantova, a measuring stick on the wall indicates how high the water has risen. In 1951, it nearly touched the roof.
But in 2022, things are very different. An unusually dry winter meant snow melt was scarce and spring rains only sporadic, which has led to the worst drought in the northern regions of Italy in more than 70 years, a regional agency for the River Po confirmed.
As a result, the Po is hitting record low water levels, according to the European Space Agency. An animation from the agency's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission reveals how the river has "significantly shrunk" between June 2020 and June 2022.
And that is a big problem for the millions of people who rely on the Po for their livelihoods. Salination from the Adriatic Sea has started turning its fresh water into unusable poison for crops. Recent samples show salt water more than 20 kilometers (12 miles) inland, and as the river drops lower, the sea will continue to fill the void.
Massimiliano Fazzini, head of the Climate Risk Department of the Italian Society of Environmental Geology, says that in the current hydrological year, which started December 1, the Po River basin has a water deficit of around 45% to 70% in some areas.
"I'm usually never a pessimistic or alarmist, but this time we must be alarmist," he told CNN, citing the difference in the average snowfall from 7.5 meters (24.6 feet) in normal years to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) this year coupled with rising temperatures that have meant the reservoirs that might be accessible in a drought year are not at capacity. "The situation is critical and can only get worse," he said.
At Simone Minelli's dairy farm along the banks of the river near Mantova, the prospect is grim. Water is an essential part of the operation to feed his herd of 300 Friesian cattle, he told CNN.
His milk cows produce 30 liters (6.6 gallons) of milk each a day that is transformed into this region's authentic Parmigiano Reggiano parmesan cheese. If his cows don't each drink between 100 and 150 liters (22 to 33 gallons) of water a day or are overheated, the milk won't meet the rigid standards, and the cheese won't be given the coveted seal of approval.
But a bigger concern than the water in their troughs is what they'll eat. Minelli primarily uses water from the Po for irrigation of crops to feed his cattle. He showed CNN a soybean field that has not been irrigated and is suffering with small, withered plants that won't nourish his cattle.
He is worried about restrictions on water as he watches the Po level go down even further -- and where he could even buy feed if other farmers are suffering similarly. "I'm very worried, we take it day by day," he said. "If you don't have enough food to feed your cattle, you have to reduce," he said, referring to the number of cows in his herd.